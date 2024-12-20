52°
Volunteers will spend Saturday morning wrapping donated presents to give to families in need

Friday, December 20 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ZACHARY - It's not too late to get into the gifting spirit. Saturday morning, the Zachary Police Department will be opening its doors for volunteers to help wrap donated gifts before they're distributed. 

The event will be held at the new ZPD headquarters at 5160 Old Slaughter Road. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., volunteers will spend the morning wrapping donated gifts that have been collected for the past few weeks and prepare them to be gifted to local families.

Wrapping supplies will be provided. 

