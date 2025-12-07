Volunteer firefighters across Ascension Parish respond to early morning fire

ASCENSION - Volunteer firefighters across Ascension Parish responded to an early morning structure fire on Sunday, according to fire officials.

The fire began around 4 a.m. in the Darrow community, with several volunteer fire departments arriving to extinguish the flames.

St. Amant Fire Chief James E. LeBlanc expressed his gratitude to the responding departments, including Sorrento Fire Department Station 20, Geismar Volunteer Fire Department, 7th District Volunteer Fire Department, St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department and 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department.

"It takes very special people to leave their warm beds at 4 a.m. on a Sunday morning to go help people they don't even know," LeBlanc said.

No further information about the fire is currently available.