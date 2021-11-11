Volleyball from 'Cast Away' sold for over $300K

Some of the world's most notable auction houses make headlines for selling rare and eclectic works of art.

In contrast, an auction house called Prop Store garnered attention for facilitating the six-figure sale of a rather filthy-looking volleyball.

But this particular ball, smudged with dirt and an eerie-looking sketch of something akin to a face, is no ordinary piece of athletic equipment.

According to BBC News, the volleyball played the role of "Wilson" opposite Tom Hanks as "Chuck Noland," in the classic 2000 film, 'Castaway.'

When Noland found himself stranded on a deserted island, "Wilson" became his silent but ever-present best friend.

Despite the volleyball's tattered appearance, the prized prop sold for $308,000.

"Wilson" was originally made to look dirty, and spent a lot of time in the water during the production of the Robert Zemeckis film, according to Prop Store.

It was described by the auction house as "heavily distressed with paint applied to create a worn, dirtied appearance."

Hanks' Castaway performance earned him an Oscar nomination, but the award went to Russell Crowe for 'Gladiator.'