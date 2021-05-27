75°
Latest Weather Blog
voice of Sebastian in 'The Little Mermaid,' Samuel E. Wright, dies at 74
The voice actor famous for belting the class "Under the Sea" in Disney's "The Little Mermaid" has passed away at the age of 74.
Samuel E. Wright was best known for his role as Sebastian, a Jamaican crab who acts as adviser to King Triton. According to Good Morning America, Wright died after a three-year battle with prostate cancer. His daughter, Dee, told The Hollywood Reporter he died peacefully in his home in Walden, New York.
Trending News
Wright continued his role as the boisterous crab in a TV series adaptation of "The Little Mermaid". He is also well-known for his role as Mufasa in the Broadway version of "The Lion King".
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Iberville and Ascension Parish work to drain Spanish Lake basin
-
Artist loses warehouse of creations in flood; plans to make damage part...
-
Metro Council and City-Parish discuss next steps in drainage and flood relief
-
Efforts to preserve cypress trees increase as next hurricane season approaches
-
Tenants living upstairs at flooded apartment held to their lease agreement