84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Visa: New technology for chip cards to speed checkout times

5 years 2 months 1 week ago Tuesday, April 19 2016 Apr 19, 2016 April 19, 2016 8:14 AM April 19, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

Trending News

NEW YORK - Visa says its improving its smart chip-embedded cards, which have been the source of grumbling from businesses and customers forced to wait for transactions to go through.

The company said Tuesday that Quick Chip for EMV will let customers dip and remove cards, usually in two seconds or less, without waiting for purchases to be finalized.

Though the wait can be just seconds, in today's economy of swipes and scans, the cards have been a nuisance for high traffic retailers, for example, a coffee shop during the morning rush.

The cards are more secure than those with magnetic strips because the chip assigns a unique code to each transaction.

Visa Inc. said that more than 265 million of its credit and debit chip cards have been issued to date.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days