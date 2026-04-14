Latest Weather Blog
Ville Platte mayor's attorney issues statement following malfeasance arrest
VILLE PLATTE - Following troopers arresting the Ville Platte mayor for malfeasance in office, an attorney representing the mayor called the accusation "baseless."
Mayor Ryan Williams, 40, was arrested alongside four other public officials by the Louisiana State Police. The five are accused of accessing a state or government database and sharing information from it with a person accused of a crime.
State Police said the information had details about purported victims.
Representatives for Williams said he is "factually innocent of of this meritless accusation."
"Ryan is optimistic that the prosecuting authorities will take a very fair and objective look at the evidence in this matter and the applicable law," Attorney Todd Clemons said. "If that is done, then no criminal charges should ever be filed."
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baker-area veteran visits Vietnam Memorial Wall nearly 60 years after husband's death
-
Police: Teen refuses to enter school, shoots dad and threatens officer; car...
-
WBRZ Investigative Unit: New details in woman's 'accidental drowning' death turned homicide...
-
Tuesday Health Report: Weight loss drugs increase fracture risk for women due...
-
Roblox adding new parental controls and protections for kids under 16 amid...
Sports Video
-
As spring practice continues, Lane Kiffin prepares Tigers for September debut against...
-
Flau'jae Johnson drafted and traded in wild WNBA night
-
All-Big 12 guard Jada Williams commits to LSU women's basketball
-
Former LSU guard Bella Hines commits to TCU
-
No. 21 LSU softball can't finish sweep, drops series finale to No....