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Baker Public Works repairing main water line off Main Street

44 minutes ago Wednesday, April 29 2026 Apr 29, 2026 April 29, 2026 8:38 PM April 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BAKER - The Baker Department of Public Works is shutting off water in a part of Baker as they repair a main water line Wednesday night.

Those on Manchester Drive, Wimbush Drive, Ben Williams Lane and Little Lakes Estates will be affected. Crews say they are working to repair a leak.

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No information was given on when crews estimate water will be restored.

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