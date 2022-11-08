69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Viewer photos: The last lunar eclipse for 3 years

1 hour 29 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, November 08 2022 Nov 8, 2022 November 08, 2022 6:07 AM November 08, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Louisiana saw the last lunar eclipse for the next three years Tuesday morning, and it was truly a stunner. 

Missed out? No worries! We've got plenty of viewer-submitted photos to have you covered. 

Trending News

The next lunar eclipse is projected to happen in 2025. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days