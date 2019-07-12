87°
VIDEO: Louisiana coast already getting battered by Barry

By: WBRZ Staff

PORT FOURCHON - Parts of Louisiana's coast are already feeling the effects of hurricane-like conditions from Tropical Storm Barry.

Though Barry is not expected to make landfall until Saturday morning, the storm is already battering populated areas along the coast, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon.

Photos and video from Port Fourchon show properties along LA being battered by strong winds and high water. The National Hurricane Center says a Hurricane Warning is currently in effect for that stretch of coast, from Grand Isle to Intracoastal City.

Entergy reports more than 2,000 people are already without power in Grand Isle.

Barry is expected to make landfall sometime Saturday morning as a category one hurricane.

