VIDEO: Former Tiger and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks on Saints offseason, finally signing LSU players

NEW ORLEANS - Sports2's Corey Rholdon caught up with former LSU and Saints wide receiver Devery Henderson on the Saints offseason.

Henderson won a national championship with the Tigers in 2004, then won a Super Bowl with the Black and Gold in 2009.

Henderson talks about what it means to play for both the LSU Tigers and the New Orleans Saints, why Sean Payton hasn't signed a lot of LSU players in the past, and what it means now that Jarvis Landry and Tyrann Mathieu are coming home.