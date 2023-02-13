Video: Blaze catches in Slidell apartment complex Sunday night

58°
Monday, February 13 2023
By: Sarah Lawrence

SLIDELL - Crews fought a large fire at an apartment complex in St. Tammany Parish Sunday night. 

According to the Slidell Police Department, the fire happened at the Tall Pines Apartment Complex in Slidell on Sunday. The cause of the fire is unknown, but no injuries were reported. 

