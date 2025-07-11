82°
VIDEO: AirMed called to scene after crash on Range Avenue at Violet Street; highway shut down
DENHAM SPRINGS - AirMed responded to a crash that shut down Range Avenue at Violet Street, deputies said.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office posted video of AirMed responding to the scene. WBRZ reached out to officials regarding injuries and the conditions of those injured.
No other information was immediately available.
Video credit to LPSO.
