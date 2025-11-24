Latest Weather Blog
Victoria Cox, accomplice to Daniel Callihan in Loranger homicide case, sentenced to 40 years
JACKSON, Miss. — A woman accused of aiding Daniel Callihan in the killing of a Loranger woman and one of her daughters last year was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison.
A Mississippi judge sentenced Victoria Cox after she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and kidnapping. Prosecutors dropped a sexual battery charge.
According to investigators, Callihan picked up Cox after killing Callie Brunett in Loranger in the summer of 2024 and kidnapping Brunett's two daughters. One of them, 4-year-old Erin, was killed in Hinds County. The other daughter was later reunited with her family.
Cox's Mississippi trial had been scheduled to begin Dec. 8. She is due in court in Tangipahoa Parish next April.
Callihan has pleaded guilty in Louisiana and Mississippi and been sentenced to life in prison. Cox was given a 40-year term for the murder and 25 years for the kidnapping, with the terms to run concurrently.
