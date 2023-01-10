68°
Victim badly hurt after reported stabbing in neighborhood near I-12
BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after reports of a stabbing in a neighborhood along I-12.
The attack was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Forest Hill Drive, off Essen Lane.
No other details on the victim or what led to the stabbing were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
