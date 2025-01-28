55°
Latest Weather Blog
Vicious Biscuit in Gonzales raising money for families of New Orleans terror attack victims
GONZALES - Vicious Biscuit is supporting families of the victims affected by the New Year's Day terrorist attack in New Orleans.
Ten percent of every order will be donated to the Great New Orleans Foundation to help out those affected by the attack.
The donation will be going until Feb. 2.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana attorney speaks on concerns from community over immigration policy changes
-
LDWF: Four arrested in hunting license scam, lied about being disabled veterans
-
Louisiana leaders say the state has 'adequate resources' amid looming federal spending...
-
Trump orders a funding freeze as his administration reviews federal loans and...
-
Denham Springs senator urges NFL to promote 'family-friendly' halftime show for Super...