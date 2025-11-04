58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Verge Ausberry named new LSU Athletic Director

48 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, November 04 2025 Nov 4, 2025 November 04, 2025 6:08 PM November 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop, Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - Verge Ausberry has been promoted from interim to LSU's permanent athletic director, sources told WBRZ Monday. 

In his first move as university president, Wade Rousse promoted Ausberry to AD, filling the spot left vacant after Scott Woodward parted ways with the school.

Ausberry worked as the Executive Deputy Athletic Director under Woodward. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days