Verge Ausberry named new LSU Athletic Director
BATON ROUGE - Verge Ausberry has been promoted from interim to LSU's permanent athletic director, sources told WBRZ Monday.
In his first move as university president, Wade Rousse promoted Ausberry to AD, filling the spot left vacant after Scott Woodward parted ways with the school.
Ausberry worked as the Executive Deputy Athletic Director under Woodward.
This is a developing story.
