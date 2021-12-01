Latest Weather Blog
Vegas police confirm case involving R&B singer Trey Songz
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police said Tuesday they’re investigating sexual assault allegations involving R&B artist Trey Songz at a Las Vegas Strip hotel.
In a statement, Las Vegas police said sex crimes detectives received a complaint about a Sunday incident involving the singer and actor whose name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson. Sunday was his 37th birthday.
Neverson was cooperating with the investigation and no arrests have been made, said Officer Misael Parra, a Las Vegas police spokesman. Parra declined to name the hotel.
A representative for Neverson didn’t immediately respond to messages.
Neverson has had several legal issues in the past. He was arrested in January at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, but criminal charges were not filed after he was accused of scuffling with police officers over complaints that he wasn’t following coronavirus protocols and other rules at the AFC Championship game.
As Songz, he’s a three-time Grammy-nominated singer. He debuted in 2005 with the album “I Gotta Make It” and earned his third No. 1 last year on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart with “Back Home.” His other two chart-topping albums are “Trigga” and “Tremaine The Album.”
Trending News
He also has appeared in films including “Texas Chainshaw 3D,” “Baggage Claim” and he starred in “Blood Brother” in 2018.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU fans react to hiring of Coach Brian Kelly
-
News 2 Geaux: Hurricane season cost more than 2020
-
Details on Coach Brian Kelly's 10-year deal with LSU football
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
Sports Video
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly
-
New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge