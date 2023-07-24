95°
Vandals trash Prairieville park; flip garbage cans, wreck bathrooms

4 hours 42 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, July 24 2023 Jul 24, 2023 July 24, 2023 11:58 AM July 24, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies are searching for vandals who trashed a ballpark early Thursday. 

Pictures shared by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office showed the bathrooms at Butch Gore Park on Harry Savoy Road littered with toilet paper and shards of one of the toilet's lids. Trash cans around the park were also flipped. 

Anyone with information about the vandalism is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.  

