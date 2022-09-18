83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vandal steals cross from slain LSU student's memorial

5 hours 3 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, September 18 2022 Sep 18, 2022 September 18, 2022 2:55 PM September 18, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A cross bearing the photo of Allie Rice was seemingly stolen from the impromptu memorial set up at the place where she was killed early Friday morning.

Saturday, family and friends created a memorial on Government Street between I-110 and Park Boulevard, leaving pictures, cards, flowers, crosses and some of the late LSU student's favorite snacks.

But family members visited the memorial Sunday to find that an ornate cross bearing Allie's picture had been taken.

Trending News

Police have yet to identify any suspects or a potential motive in the killing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days