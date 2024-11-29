49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vacant house catches fire Thanksgiving evening

5 hours 19 minutes 44 seconds ago Friday, November 29 2024 Nov 29, 2024 November 29, 2024 1:29 AM November 29, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A vacant house burned down late Thanksgiving evening.

Baton Rouge firefighters were called out to the house on Tennessee Street at 9:42 p.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the building. Crews were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighboring buildings, before putting it out around 10 p.m..

Trending News

No one was injured. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days