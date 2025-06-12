90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Vacant house catches fire on Avenue A

Thursday, June 12 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A vacant house on Avenue A caught fire late Wednesday night.

According to a Baton Rouge Fire spokesperson, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the home when they arrived at 9:50 p.m. Crews had the flames under control within 15 minutes.

Investigators said the fire likely started in a wall near the center of the house.

Nearby residents said that there were lightning strikes in the area before the fire started, but an investigation into the exact cause is still underway.

Fire officials added that no injuries were reported.

