Vacant home ruled complete loss after overnight fire on North Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - A vacant home was determined to be a complete loss after an overnight fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages.

The fire was called into the Baton Rouge Fire Department shortly after midnight Tuesday. The home on North Boulevard was aflame until an hour later, just after 1 a.m.. The BRFD said the home was mostly boarded up and empty, but the fire had begun to spread to nearby trees and a building.

The house was previously valued at $35,000 but was completely destroyed. Investigators did not yet determine a cause.