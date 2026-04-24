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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Eastbound lanes of US 190 near Eugene Street in Denham Springs reopen after vehicle overturns
DENHAM SPRINGS — Eastbound lanes of U.S. 190 were closed for around an hour at the Tractor Supply Company store near Eugene Street due to an overturned vehicle on Friday.
The crash was first reported around 7:20 a.m.
The crash was cleared and the roadway reopened by 8:24 a.m.
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