USPS suspends operations over potential storm threat Monday

LOUISIANA - The United States Postal Service suspended mail delivery in parts of Louisiana Monday ahead of Marco's potential impact.

USPS operations will be put on hold in the following 3-digit ZIP codes: 700, 701, 703, 704, 707, 708. USPS says there will be no delivery or retail services.

Normal operations are expected to resume on Tuesday, Aug. 25.