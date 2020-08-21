Latest Weather Blog
USPS launches new Election Mail site for voters and election officials
WASHINGTON D.C. - The United States Postal Service has launched a new Election Mail website as America nears the 2020 Presidential Election.
Many states are expanding their mail-in voting because of the coronavirus and so USPS created the site to provide voters with the correct information concerning the upcoming election. There are links to federal and state-specific resources for domestic voters. For the military and voters overseas resources are provided that support their election participation.
Election officials have access to resources to help make their administration of upcoming elections as efficient as possible. The site also helps them contact Postal Service personnel to figure out how their mailings can line up with postal regulations and ensure efficient processing and timely delivery of the ballots.
The USPS recommends voters should request their ballots no later than 15 days before the election to give them time to fill it out and send it back. Voters should also send their ballots in at least a week before their state's due date to allow election officials to receive them on time.
All of this information can be accessed by going to usps.com/votinginfo.
