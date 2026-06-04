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USPS hosting Livingston Parish job fair to hire rural mail carriers
WALKER — The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair at the Walker branch of the Livingston Parish Public Library on Thursday.
USPS officials will be available at the library to walk prospective applicants through the application process for immediate openings for rural carrier associates serving the Livingston Parish area.
The job fair at the U.S. 190 library will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
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