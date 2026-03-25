US Postal Service seeking permission to impose 8 percent surcharge for packages next month

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Postal Service wants to add an 8 percent surcharge for some services so it can cover higher transportation costs.

Regular mail wouldn't be impacted by the increase, the services' board of governors said.

"It will provide a necessary bridge to a permanent mechanism to reflect market conditions in prices for competitive products that can support the Postal Service's ability to achieve the universal service obligation in a more financially sustainable manner going forward," the postal service said in a statement.

The temporary price increase must be approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission. If approved, it would take effect April 26 and last until Jan. 17.

Services covered include Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, USPS Ground Advantage, and Parcel Select.