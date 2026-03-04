US Military carries out 1st land operation against cartels in Ecuador

U.S. Department of War

The United States and Ecuador conducted joint military operations against “designated terrorist organizations in Ecuador,” U.S. Southern Command announced on Tuesday.

This marks the first time that the U.S. military has engaged in a land operation against South American drug cartels.

Until now, the U.S. military had only carried out airstrikes targeting smuggling boats in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean.