US Census Bureau testing out potential 'citizenship question' for 2020 questionnaire

The federal government says nearly half a million residents in the United States will receive test Census questionnaires starting this week.

According to a news release from the U.S. Census Bureau, the 2019 Census Test is heading to about 480,000 residents, half of whom will have a different variation from the other half.

The test will be sent out in two different "panels," with Panel A including a question asking the recipient about their citizenship status. Panel B will not include that question.

The Bureau says it's testing the "operational effects" the question might have on the Census next year. Findings from the nationwide test will help determine updates to 2020 Census operations, such as how many census takers are needed to follow up with nonresponding households and how to better communicate with households about the upcoming Census.