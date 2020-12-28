Update: Three vehicles reportedly burglarized in Denham Springs on Monday

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO) has confirmed that multiple vehicle burglaries occurred in Denham Springs early Monday (Dec. 28) morning.

While a source initially informed WBRZ that as many as 25 vehicles were burglarized early Monday morning along Denham Spring's Eagle Crest Road, an LPSO representative later followed up with WBRZ and said this number could not be confirmed.

Instead, the LPSO representative informed WBRZ that as of 11:30 a.m., deputies were investigating three vehicle burglaries.

The burglaries occurred around 4 a.m. and additional details related to the incident may be forthcoming.