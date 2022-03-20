47°
Up to 10 wounded in Arkansas shooting outside car show
DUMAS, Ark. (AP) — As many as 10 people were wounded in a shooting outside a car show in Arkansas on Saturday night, the state police said.
Troopers were dispatched to Dumas around 7:25 p.m. following a report of gunfire outside a local business where the car show was underway, Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler said.
Additional information, including the victims’ conditions or potential suspects, wasn’t immediately available.
