47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Up to 10 wounded in Arkansas shooting outside car show

3 hours 4 minutes 35 seconds ago Saturday, March 19 2022 Mar 19, 2022 March 19, 2022 9:20 PM March 19, 2022 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KARK

DUMAS, Ark. (AP) — As many as 10 people were wounded in a shooting outside a car show in Arkansas on Saturday night, the state police said.

Troopers were dispatched to Dumas around 7:25 p.m. following a report of gunfire outside a local business where the car show was underway, Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler said.

Trending News

Additional information, including the victims’ conditions or potential suspects, wasn’t immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days