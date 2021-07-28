Latest Weather Blog
Unsealed records shed some light on Roof's mental state
CHARLESTON - Recently unsealed federal court documents reveal new details about mental health diagnoses faced by convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof.
One filing notes a psychiatrist found Roof showed signs of diagnoses including social anxiety disorder, schizoid personality disorder and possible autistic spectrum disorder.
The information is among hundreds of documents unsealed this week by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel.
Gergel twice found Roof competent to stand trial on charges including hate crimes and a jury sentenced him to death after finding him guilty in the 2015 shooting deaths of nine Bible study attendees at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.
Roof's psychiatric records remain sealed, as do transcripts from two closed-door hearings. But other information paints the picture of Roof's mental state, something the defendant opposed being introduced at trial.
