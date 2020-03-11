UNO, Loyola and Tulane moving classes online in wake of coronavirus cases

NEW ORLEANS - Two New Orleans-area colleges are having students take classes remotely in the wake of the state reporting five coronavirus cases in that area.

WWL-TV reports the University of New Orleans, Loyola University, and Tulane University announced the decision to move classes online.

UNO: All classes will be held online starting Monday until further notice. Fans are banned from games as of Friday.

Loyola: All classes will be held online starting Monday through the end of the semester. No classes will be held on Thursday or Friday of this week. Campus will remain open.

Tulane: All classes will be held online starting Monday through the end of the semester. Class is canceled on March 14-22. Those living on campus must move out.

Both UNO and Loyola said they would transition to digital classes starting March 16.

Five of the six coronavirus cases in the state are being treated in Orleans Parish as of Wednesday afternoon.

LSU in Baton Rouge said Wednesday that classes will go on as planned for the time being, but a plan to move to digital classes is in place should the need arise.