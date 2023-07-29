98°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

United Airlines adding direct flights from BTR for LSU away games

4 hours 6 minutes 6 seconds ago Saturday, July 29 2023 Jul 29, 2023 July 29, 2023 12:58 PM July 29, 2023 in News
By: Tanner Fooshee

BATON ROUGE - United Airlines announced it is adding direct flights to select cities for college football fans, including several LSU games Friday.

The airline announced the direct flights for three LSU away games, including LSU versus Florida State on Sept. 3, LSU at Ole Miss on Sept. 30 and LSU at Alabama on Nov. 4.

Direct flights to Baton Rouge are also available for LSU home games against Arkansas on Sept. 23 and Auburn on Oct. 14.

Football fans can book flights online now.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days