Unexpected shutdown at St. Francisville nuclear plant partially to blame for massive NOLA outage

ST. FRANCISVILLE — A nuclear power plant in St. Francisville was one of two across the state that went down over the weekend, causing more than 100,000 people to lose power in New Orleans, WWL reported Monday.

River Bend Station unexpectedly tripped offline Sunday, Public Service Commissioner Davante Lewis said. According to WWL, this outage happened at the same time as a scheduled outage at Waterford 3 in Killona on the west bank of St. Charles Parish.

Both outages happened at once and there was not enough energy in the region to meet demand. As a result, more than 100,000 customers lost electricity during the series of rolling blackouts Sunday, including 52,000 in the city of New Orleans and thousands in Jefferson, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, St. Tammany and Washington parishes.

By Monday morning, power was fully restored across the area.

"For a scheduled outage to occur and a generator to fail simply should not cause a load shedding event," Lewis told the New Orleans outlet. "That means there's more to the story — either bad forecasting, bad modeling, or higher demand than was projected."

The cause of River Bend's systems failing is still unclear, he said, adding that Entergy — who operates the facility — should share some blame for the outages.

According to Entergy, the forced outages were directed by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator as a last resort to prevent a more extensive, prolonged power outage that could have severely affected the reliability of the power grid.

MISO manages the electrical grid in portions of 15 states, including Louisiana in the South and Midwest, and parts of Canada.