U.S. Supreme Court hearing case concerning Louisiana inmate whose head was shaved

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

COTTONPORT - The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to take up a case regarding a Rastafarian inmate in Louisiana whose dreadlocks were shaved against his will. 

Former inmate Damon Landor, who vowed to not cut his hair in honor of his religion, was serving a five-month sentence for drug possession in 2020. 

Weeks before his release date, he says guards handcuffed him to a chair and shaved his head. Once he got out, Landor took legal action. 

