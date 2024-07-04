Two women arrested after turning selves in for stealing three puppies from Loranger home

LORANGER — Two Amite women turned themselves in on Thursday after they were caught on camera allegedly stealing three puppies from a Loranger home, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Sarah Folse, 31, and Deanna Witten, 52, were each booked on one count of felony theft and trespassing for the theft of the German Shepherd puppies on June 22. Deputies said they are still searching for the puppies.

Deputies said that they responded to a report of a theft in progress at a home on La. 40 in Loranger on June 22. The homeowner saw two white women pull into his driveway, get out and take the dogs off their leashes from his back porch over security cameras in real-time, deputies said.

"(The homeowners) even tried to engage with them through the cameras to ask who they were and what they were doing," Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office representative Ashley Rodrigue said.

According to deputies, the owners were selling the dogs for $300 a piece and the dogs had been left outside briefly when the owner left the house. Deputies say they suspect the thieves might have known about the puppies being for sale, although the owners say they weren't expecting company.