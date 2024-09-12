Two Watson teens fixing generators for free before and after Francine

WATSON - Two teenagers from Watson have been helping people throughout the hurricane by fixing their generators for free.

The 16-year-old boys, Zachary Hooge and Hunter Hughes, have always had a sense of helping their community.

Hooge's father passed away when he was younger. Ever since he's been finding ways to learn useful skills to help out those in need.

"I've been working on engines since I was about 11, 12 years old. I've just developed skills over time. Kinda just taking it apart, learning it, YouTube videos," Hooge said.

Throughout the past couple of days, the pair have been getting calls from people needing help with their generators.

They load up their truck, pick up the generator, and bring it back to their house to work on it, before finally returning it back to its owner fixed and ready to go.

"You know if it's an easier clean, usually about 30 minutes to an hour, but like if we have to really get in there and fix other stuff, probably about two hours," Hooge said.

They talked about what are some of the more common fixes they do.

"It's the carburetor issue, like gums up, it won't get gas in the thing, so you just clean it out and get it running," Hughes said.

They pride themselves on helping out those in need.

"Like we did one we had to bring it out to Denham, it was a single mother and a son. They didn't know how to do it and it was just easier for us to find the problem and do it for them," Hughes said.

Hunter's grandfather Bunky Hughes told WBRZ they couldn't be prouder of the boys for what they're doing.

"Well, these two boys are always out trying to help in the community. Hunter opened his own lawn service called Elite Lawn Services. And these two guys work hard every weekend," Bunky Hughes said.