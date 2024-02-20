Two Walker Elementary students, adult killed in overnight fire at Denham Springs mobile home park

DENHAM SPRINGS — A man and two children were found dead after an overnight blaze in a trailer park off Burgess Road in Denham Springs.

The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 4 said it was summoned to a fire at the Denham Place Mobile Home Park shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday. While evacuating nearby homes, firefighters learned that people might still be inside a fully engulfed mobile home.

Inside the home, they found a man and two juveniles dead. Neighbors said the victims were a man and his children, age 10 and age 9. The children were both students at Walker Elementary school, who released the following statement:

Livingston Parish Public Schools has been informed that a residential fire that occurred early this morning has claimed the lives of two Walker Elementary students, as well as an adult. School counselors and district personnel have been on the Walker Elementary campus today to assist with staff and students. The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4, and members of the Walker Police Department and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident. School leaders are asking for the community’s prayers and support for the family and friends, for the Walker Elementary community and the greater Town of Walker community.

Maria Estrella Villanueva lives in the trailer directly next door. She does not speak English, so her relative Angel Gomez Santiago translated for her.

"The fire was huge, like immense. There was shaking around. She was in fear, screaming asking for help and knocking on other people's doors to see if anyone could help save the people inside the trailer, but there was no other help," Santiago said.

Villanueva says the she frequently saw the children who were caught in the fire.

"They enjoyed playing around with other neighbors and their friends. Especially the kids. The dad was calm and a chill person. There was never any problem with them."

She said the fire department did not arrive immediately.

"It took a while, 20 minutes, which was a lot. Firefighters arrived but it was too late because the other trailer was catching on fire too and cars were exploding"

However, the fire department says they weren't alerted to the fire until the trailer was completely engulfed in flames.

Villanueva's trailer also received substantial damage from the fire.

"Her house is basically destroyed. She doesn't have anything left. Broke apart and useless"

She says her family is now without a home.