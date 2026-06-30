Baton Rouge Police looking for red sedan involved in shooting that injured 5 juveniles

BATON ROUGE — Police are looking for a red car they say was involved in a shooting that left five juveniles injured at an apartment complex along Lobdell Boulevard.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a car pulled up in front of Pelican Bay Apartments on June 17 and opened fire. An 11-year-old, a 14-year-old, two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old were shot. Police said all of them are expected to survive.

On Tuesday, police said they had not identified any suspects or determined a motive, but did share photos of the car they say the shooters arrived in. The pictures show a red sedan and several people who appear to be firing shots from both rear doors of the car. Police said Tuesday that all are expected to survive.

BRPD asks anyone who recognizes the vehicle to call its Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.