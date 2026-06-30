95°
Latest Weather Blog
Alleged drug dealer who sold woman life-ending dose of fentanyl indicted for murder
PONCHATOULA - An alleged drug dealer in Tangipahoa Parish was formally charged in the murder of a woman who law enforcement says fatally overdosed on drugs she bought from him.
Silas Latino, 28, was indicted for second-degree murder Monday, nearly six months after the death of Katheryn Austin.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Austin, 31, bought drugs from Latino before she overdosed. TPSO said an autopsy showed she had "an overwhelming amount of Fentanyl" in her blood when she died.
Trending News
TPSO said Latino was previously arrested on a prior drug case out of Ponchatoula, and was in jail for a probation violation when he was indicted.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
1 person injured after late night shooting along Victoria Drive near Winbourne...
-
23-year-old shot, killed in car at Regency Club Apartments
-
Former LSU running back booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on...
-
WATCH: State Fire Marshal's Office investigating after a Springfield house fire
-
Warrant issued for former BRPD officer accused of groping gas station employee...