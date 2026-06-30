Alleged drug dealer who sold woman life-ending dose of fentanyl indicted for murder

PONCHATOULA - An alleged drug dealer in Tangipahoa Parish was formally charged in the murder of a woman who law enforcement says fatally overdosed on drugs she bought from him.

Silas Latino, 28, was indicted for second-degree murder Monday, nearly six months after the death of Katheryn Austin.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Austin, 31, bought drugs from Latino before she overdosed. TPSO said an autopsy showed she had "an overwhelming amount of Fentanyl" in her blood when she died.

TPSO said Latino was previously arrested on a prior drug case out of Ponchatoula, and was in jail for a probation violation when he was indicted.