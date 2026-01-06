60°
Two vehicles involved in Tuesday morning crash along La. 43 in Livingston Parish during heavy fog
LIVINGSTON — Two vehicles, including a logging truck, were involved in a Tuesday morning crash along La. 43 in Livingston Parish.
According to deputies, the crash, which happened north of La. 442, was caused by heavy fog.
No injuries were reported, but first responders were on scene, officials added.
