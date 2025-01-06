Two teens arrested for Loranger home invasion, assisting in May escape of Tangipahoa Parish inmate

LORANGER — Two teens were arrested in connection to a November home invasion in Loranger and assisting in the May escape of a parish jail inmate, Tangipahoa Parish deputies said Monday.

Deputies said they were called to a Loranger home on Nov. 27. Two juveniles were in the house at the time, but were able to hide in a closet, deputies said.

Deputies were quickly able to locate two suspects, Christopher Robinson and Tycorey Marshall, both 17, in the area and arrested them on Nov. 27. The pair was armed and had stolen a gun safe, deputies said, adding that they believed the crime was not a random act.

Both teens were booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on home invasion charges for the Nov. 27 break-in. Robinson was also booked on drug and gun charges.

Both were also booked as fugitives from St. Helena Parish, where they were wanted for home invasion and burglary. The teens were booked on an unrelated charge of accessory after the fact to simple escape connected to Jemarcus Cyprian's May escape from the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

Another man, 19-year-old Jalen Robertson, was arrested for helping in Cyprian's escape. However, that arrest was a violation of bond for an existing case Robertson has been arrested for in St. Helena and he is now wanted once again following the 21st Judicial District Court revoking that bond, deputies said.

Two other people — siblings Jaylin and Johnathan Robertson — were also arrested for assisting in Cyprian's escape. A spokesperson from the sheriff's office said it was not clear if the siblings were related to Jalen Robertson.

Deputies are still searching for two people who fled in a blue Honda Accord, including Treyeon Brumfield, 21.