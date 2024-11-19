77°
Latest Weather Blog
Two people wanted for stealing baby formula from Erwinville Dollar General
ERWINVILLE — West Baton Rouge Parish deputies are searching for two people accused of stealing from a Dollar General in Erwinville.
Deputies said that the two people were seen on security footage putting baby formula and other merchandise into a shoulder bag on Friday.
Anyone with information on the two people are asked to contact detectives at 225-382-5200 or 225-343-9234.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish: Cracks in historic Donaldsonville courthouse unrelated to pump project
-
Crime cameras going up along interstate in effort to stop drive-by shootings
-
J.K Haynes Elementary will close its doors at the end of fall...
-
Springfield Police demonstrate 'Batman' tool
-
15-year-old arrested for murder, allegedly shot and killed man