Two people wanted for stealing baby formula from Erwinville Dollar General

2 hours 26 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, November 19 2024 Nov 19, 2024 November 19, 2024 9:51 AM November 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ERWINVILLE — West Baton Rouge Parish deputies are searching for two people accused of stealing from a Dollar General in Erwinville.

Deputies said that the two people were seen on security footage putting baby formula and other merchandise into a shoulder bag on Friday.

Anyone with information on the two people are asked to contact detectives at 225-382-5200 or 225-343-9234.

