Two people shot on South 16th Street
BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in a shooting along South 16th Street Saturday afternoon.
Officials said the shooting happened at 1:45 p.m. near the corner of South 16th Street and South Boulevard.
The two victims were taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.
No more information was immediately available.
