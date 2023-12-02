72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two people shot on South 16th Street

2 hours 33 minutes 27 seconds ago Saturday, December 02 2023 Dec 2, 2023 December 02, 2023 2:28 PM December 02, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in a shooting along South 16th Street Saturday afternoon. 

Officials said the shooting happened at 1:45 p.m. near the corner of South 16th Street and South Boulevard. 

The two victims were taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days