Two people shot on College Drive early Saturday morning

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot on College Drive early Saturday morning, but were found calling for help on South Harrell's Ferry Road. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. 

Officers said the victims suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be okay. 

No more details are immediately available. 

