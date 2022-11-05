66°
Latest Weather Blog
Two people shot on College Drive early Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot on College Drive early Saturday morning, but were found calling for help on South Harrell's Ferry Road.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
Officers said the victims suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be okay.
Trending News
No more details are immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police looking to question more family members before making arrest in infant...
-
LSU asking fans to carpool for Bama game, fears morning storms could...
-
State was reportedly warned about dangerous home days before infant's overdose death
-
Infant died from apparent fentanyl overdose
-
Tailgate Bama LSU
Sports Video
-
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy during its Baton...
-
McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football after bench-clearing brawl early...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Dunham Jac Comeaux
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0