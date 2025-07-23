Two people killed in crash along Highland Road near Gardere Lane identified by BRPD

BATON ROUGE — Two people were killed in a car crash along Highland Road late Tuesday night.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said they responded to the single-vehicle crash near Gardere Lane around 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday, but Baton Rouge Police responded about 30 minutes earlier.

Police said that a 2011 Infinity G37 struck a tree, leaving driver 20-year-old Dakota Carter and passenger 21-year-old Justin Howard dead.

Investigators said the car was driving at a high rate of speed along Highland before crossing lanes and striking the tree

"Both occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle," officials said.