Two people hurt after car flipped over on Airline Highway

Wednesday, October 26 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A major crash involving an overturned car snarled Airline Highway near I-110 for roughly an hour Thursday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 7:20 a.m. on Airline Highway approaching the I-110 on-ramp. Traffic cameras in the area showed that a vehicle had flipped over in the northbound lanes, though both directions were initially closed. 

Police said rubbernecking caused a second crash on the southbound side of the highway. Both sides fully reopened around 8:15 a.m.

Two people were taken to a hospital. Both are expected to be OK.

