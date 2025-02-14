Two people arrested in Texas after allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint, shooting them in Morgan City

MORGAN CITY - Two people were arrested Friday in Texas after allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint and shooting them in Morgan City.

Tanya Toussaint, 20, and Semaj Douglas, 19, were arrested in Beaumont, Texas, a week after police received reports of the mugging near Greenwood Street in Morgan City.

According to police, the victim met Toussaint on social media before being asked to meet in person. When the victim arrived, Douglas allegedly held the person at gunpoint and robbed them before firing a bullet at them.

The person who was shot was taken to an out-of-area hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.

Police say Toussaint and Douglas then fled the state after the crime and were hiding out in Beaumont, Texas, when they were apprehended by Morgan City and Beaumont officials.

The pair were booked on armed robbery charges. Douglas was booked for attempted second-degree murder, with Toussaint being booked with principal to second-degree murder.

Toussaint also faces prostitution charges.

The suspects are in custody three hours away from Morgan City in Beaumont, Texas, and are awaiting transportation to Louisiana for proceedings.