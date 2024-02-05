Two parade-goers gunned down in front of their residence as they returned home Friday

GRAY - Two parade-goers in Terrebonne Parish were reportedly shot and killed Friday night on their way home.

Deputies with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said they were called to the home shortly before midnight where they found a man and woman shot and killed in the front yard.

An investigation found the two had been coming home from a parade earlier that evening.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said “our detectives have worked tirelessly since learning of the incident, and we are taking an “all hands on deck” approach, in hopes of bringing a quick resolution to this tragic event."

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.